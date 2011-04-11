Atlanta, GA News, Weather, Events, Photos | Georgia - CBS46 News

Source: FBI Charlotte

North Carolina teen missing for more than a year found in Georgia Video included

Updated:

A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth. 

  • Do you agree with the decision by state prosecutors to seek the death penalty for the escaped inmates accused of fatally shooting two corrections officers in Putnam County?

  • Thank you for participating in our poll. Here are the results so far:

    Yes
    91%
    578 votes
    No
    9%
    54 votes
  • Death penalty sought for escaped inmates in deaths of two corrections officers

GSU Chief of Police arrested for DUI

Source: Georgia State University
Updated:

Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.  

Son of former Atlanta Braves player on life support Video included

Source: Sydney Lockhart via Facebook
Updated:

The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina. 

One person dead following collision

Source: Shane Shifflett
Updated:

One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon. 

Local program offers unconventional therapy to wounded warriors Video included

Source: WGCL
Updated:

Twenty veterans commit suicide each day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Atlanta City Council approves 2018 budget, raises minimum wage

The council also approved a policy statement committing itself to increasing the city's minimum wage to $14 per hour starting July 1, 2018 and $15 per hour starting July 1, 2019.
Updated:

The Atlanta City Council on Wednesday approved a $648.6 million Fiscal Year 2018 General Fund Budget, which increases the starting salaries for city firefighters and the city’s minimum wage to $13 per hour.

Breakdancing gorilla takes social media by storm

Updated:

 A Western lowland gorilla was filmed dancing in his pool at a Zoo in Dallas, and it didn't take long for social media to turn him into a superstar.

Citizen shoots suspect who flees scene of accident Video included

Marcus Allen Pitts | Newton County Sheriff's Office
Updated:

Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center. 

Authorities: Deputy thrown over guardrail following collision Video included

Source: Troup County Sheriff's Office via Facebook
Updated:

A Troup County Deputy is recovering after being thrown over a guardrail following a collision on I-85 northbound. 

Officer buys driver car seat after issuing citation

Source: Dunwoody Police Department
Updated:

One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop. 

Chicken bites recalled for possible contamination of bone

(Source: FSIS)
Updated:

Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Human remains found in woods near I-85 in Banks County

Updated:

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.

Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure held in Buckhead Video included

Updated:

It was a sea of pink in Buckhead Saturday morning as thousands of people ran, walked and even danced three miles in metro Atlanta’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.

  • Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; 90s R&B shines

    Remy Ma beats Nicki Minaj at BET Awards; 90s R&B shines

    Remy Ma speaks at the BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, June 25, 2017, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

    Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade.

    Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade.

  • Over 150 killed in Pakistan tanker fire

    Over 150 killed in Pakistan tanker fire

    (AP Photo/Iram Asim) Pakistani rescue workers examine the site of an oil tanker explosion at a highway near Bahawalpur, Pakistan, Sunday, June 25, 2017.

    Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

    Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.

  • 'Pharma Bro' defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial

    'Pharma Bro' defies advice to keep quiet before fraud trial

    (Seth Wenig/Associated Press)

    "Pharma Bro" just won't keep his mouth shut. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Martin Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. 

    "Pharma Bro" just won't keep his mouth shut. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Martin Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low. 

  • Opinion

    Sunny side up

    Sunny side up

    Monday, June 19 2017 2:58 PM EDT2017-06-19 18:58:34 GMT
    Joyce Oscar

    “Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997.  

    “Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997.  

  • Opinion

    The Shrinking SNAP

    The Shrinking SNAP

    Tuesday, June 13 2017 8:24 AM EDT2017-06-13 12:24:01 GMT
    Joyce Oscar

    If you add a work requirement to the food stamp program a miracle happens, lots of people find jobs and get off food stamps.  

    If you add a work requirement to the food stamp program a miracle happens, lots of people find jobs and get off food stamps.  

  • Opinion

    American History

    American History

    Tuesday, June 6 2017 11:22 AM EDT2017-06-06 15:22:54 GMT
    Joyce Oscar

    The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.  

    The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.  

