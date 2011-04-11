A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.
Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.
Twenty veterans commit suicide each day, according to the Department of Veterans Affairs.
The Atlanta City Council on Wednesday approved a $648.6 million Fiscal Year 2018 General Fund Budget, which increases the starting salaries for city firefighters and the city’s minimum wage to $13 per hour.
A Western lowland gorilla was filmed dancing in his pool at a Zoo in Dallas, and it didn't take long for social media to turn him into a superstar.
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.
A Troup County Deputy is recovering after being thrown over a guardrail following a collision on I-85 northbound.
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.
Approximately 54,630 pounds of chicken bites products are being recalled because they may contain extraneous materials, specifically bone, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.
It was a sea of pink in Buckhead Saturday morning as thousands of people ran, walked and even danced three miles in metro Atlanta’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.
Remy Ma has ended rival Nicki Minaj's seven-year winning streak at the 2017 BET Awards, a show highlighted by '90s R&B and groups popular in that decade.More >
Alerted by an announcement over a mosque's loudspeaker that an overturned tanker truck had sprung a leak, scores of villagers raced to the scene with fuel containers Sunday to gather the oil. Then the wreck exploded, engulfing people in flames as they screamed in terror.More >
"Pharma Bro" just won't keep his mouth shut. Even with his federal securities fraud trial set to begin Monday, Martin Shkreli has blatantly defied his attorneys' advice to lay low.More >
Illinois is on track to become the first U.S. state to have its credit rating downgraded to "junk" status, which would deepen its multibillion-dollar deficit and cost taxpayers more for years to come.More >
Japanese air bag maker Takata Corp. has filed for bankruptcy protection in Tokyo and the U.S., overwhelmed by lawsuits and recall costs related to its production of faulty air bag inflators that are linked to the death of at least 16 people.More >
Nine people were dead and 28 missing after a tourist ferry packed with around 170 passengers for the holiday weekend capsized Sunday on a reservoir near the Colombian city of Medellin, officials said.More >
The Union County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help locating two suspects wanted for distribution of meth and heroin.More >
Marcus Allen Pitts was charged with aggravated assault and is being held in the Newton County Detention Center.More >
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is seeking the public’s help in identifying human remains found near Interstate 85 in Banks County.More >
The Polk County Police Department has arrested and charged three people with crimes related to possession of images of child pornography and other violations of Georgia laws after a several week long investigation.More >
A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in the head in southeast Atlanta early Friday morning.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
A woman and her dog are recovering after she said they were attacked by a Pit bull in their apartment complex.More >
Authorities say a Union City man spotted urinating at a Los Angeles County light-rail station had a weapons cache that included silencers, a rifle, handgun and perhaps 150 rounds of ammunition.More >
One Dunwoody officer went above the call of duty during a traffic stop.More >
The Environmental Protection Agency took action against DeKalb County this week for problems associated with a number of sanitary sewer spills.More >
A bond hearing is being held Friday for a man charged in the death of his 10 year-old adopted son.More >
DeKalb County Watershed workers responded to the scene of a major sewer spill on Melanie Court in Decatur Thursday. They cleaned up the mess about 24 hours after CBS46 exposed the problem.More >
A former DeKalb County official and a local business contractor have pleaded guilty in connection to a check reimbursement scheme.More >
Some metro Atlanta homeowners are fed up with raw sewage flowing into their yards every time it rains hard.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
Troopers were on the scene of a police pursuit that causes at least 10 crashes on I-75 near Windy Hill Road, Wednesday morning..More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
The Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners held a special meeting Tuesday night to vote on what punishment fellow commissioner Tommy Hunter will face after calling Congressman John Lewis a "racist pig".More >
Beyonce announced the four winners of her Formation Scholars Awards for the 2017-2018 academic year, and one of the students is a junior at Spelman College.More >
In celebration of Beyonce's legendary "Lemonade" album, the singer and actress announced the establishment of the Formation Scholars awards for the 2017-2018 academic year.More >
Georgia's Department of Education will recognize a special teacher this week.More >
A non-profit Atlanta university is fighting back against a new state law that strips funding for private universities trying to protect undocumented students.More >
The school year is officially over for students and educators with Atlanta Public Schools, and many of those teachers will not be returning for the 2018-2019 school year.More >
Charles Drew Charter School will hold its first graduation since its creation in 2000 as the city of Atlanta's first public charter school.More >
The Atlanta Dream announced today that the team has waived center Rachel Hollivay and guard Brianna Kiesel.More >
Brandon Phillips gave Atlanta the lead with a two-run homer in the third to continue his productive homestand, R.A. Dickey threw seven strong innings and the surging Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 on Saturday.More >
The 6-foot-10 Collins was the Atlantic Coast Conference's most improved player as a sophomore, averaging 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.More >
The Hawks' new General Manager says "flexibility" was the primary reason they traded Howard after just one season in Atlanta.More >
Matt Kemp hit a two-run homer off Cory Gearrin in the 11th inning to lift the Atlanta Braves to a 5-3 win over the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night.More >
Austin Slater hit a three-run homer after the Braves botched a potential double-play grounder, sparking the San Francisco Giants to a 6-3 victory over the Braves.More >
“Think different” was the theme of an advertising campaign created for Apple Computer Corporation in 1997.More >
If you add a work requirement to the food stamp program a miracle happens, lots of people find jobs and get off food stamps.More >
The city of New Orleans is in the process of removing four Confederate monuments largely due to the discrimination and oppression such symbols represent.More >
No matter where you fall on the political spectrum you should find this news very disturbing.More >
As President Trump prepares to build the “big beautiful” border wall between the U.S. and Mexico a new rallying cry emerges from opponents, it involves migrating wild animals.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
A Southern California man who thought his son had died has learned he buried the wrong man.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina more than a year ago has been found alive in Duluth.More >
Chief Joe Spillane tells CBS46 he was stopped last weekend near the Fayette County Square for not maintaining a lane.More >
The injured officer was taken to the hospital and has since been released. He is described as 38 years old with 11 years of service. The department says that the officer who allegedly shot him is 36 years old with over eight years of service.More >
The son of Keith Lockhart, a former Atlanta Braves player, is on life support after getting hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina.More >
A 17-year-old girl who left her home in Charlotte, North Carolina has been found alive in Duluth.More >
It was a sea of pink in Buckhead Saturday morning as thousands of people ran, walked and even danced three miles in metro Atlanta’s Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure.More >
CBS46 is shining the spotlight on Fayetteville. The small town in Fayette County is in store for a new look.More >
