Full interview with Imam Mohammad Islam

CBS46’s Julian Johnson sat down with Imam Mohammad Islam of Al Maad Al Islami Incorporated. Islam, along with his proposed mosque and cemetery, are at the center of a debate raging on in Newton county. In this full, unedited interview, Islam explains what his plans are for the 135-acre property off GA Highway 162 and County Line Rd. He also explains why the push back the mosque is now receiving was not a surprise.
