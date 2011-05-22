Adam Murphy is veteran journalist with 20 years of television news experience. Adam has been the Consumer Investigative reporter at WGCL-TV CBS46 in Atlanta since 2003.

In 2017, Adam won his fifth career Emmy award for a specialty assignment report about senior citizens who were forsaken by leaders of a wealthy church. Adam was also recognized by the Georgia Association of Broadcasters as the Best News Reporter in the state. He also won Best General Reporting by the Associated Press for his investigation into policing for profit in Statham, Georgia.

In 2016, Adam won an Emmy award for an investigative report into police profiling. Adam also won two GABBY awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters for his investigative reporting into a home improvement scam targeting senior citizens and the mystery of a missing nuke off the coast of Tybee Island.

In 2015, Adam won two Emmy awards from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences Southeast Chapter. He received an Emmy for an investigative report on unlicensed drivers and an Emmy for his Restaurant Report Card franchise. Adam also won a GABBY award for his investigative reporting which exposed flaws in Georgia’s drinking laws and ultimately led to tougher regulations.

In 2013, Adam won both an Emmy for Best Live Reporter and a GABBY award for Best Television Personality in the State and he is also a winner of several Associated Press Awards. After exposing the issue of overbilling in his reports on the Atlanta Water Department, he was honored by the Georgia House of Representatives with a state resolution commending his investigation which resulted in the water department sending refunds totaling nearly $800,000 to their customers.

In addition to his career in investigative reporting, Adam founded Miracle For Mom, a 501(c)(3) non-profit foundation, which is focused on raising awareness and funds to find a cure for all neurodegenerative diseases including Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, Alzheimer's and Parkinson's. Adam’s mom, Janice, lost her battle with a neurodegenerative brain disease which had no known cause, treatment or cure. Adam also served on the national board of directors for CurePSP.

Adam earned his BA degree in Broadcast Journalism at the University of Georgia and began his news career as a reporter at WMAZ-TV in Macon, GA. Prior to coming to the Atlanta news market, he worked as a consumer reporter and anchor at WLTX-TV in Columbia, SC and as a reporter for a TV series that aired on ESPN2.

Send Adam an e-mail at adam.murphy@cbs46.com.