Harry Samler

"Better Call Harry" is a consumer investigative reporter who joined CBS46 in 2005.

Harry has been solving problems on Atlanta's streets for almost 2 decades.

Prior to "Better Call Harry" he spent a year guiding Atlantans on their morning commutes.

He spent several years holding local government accountable for road repair and traffic issues. Now "Better Call Harry" has expanded his role to help consumers everywhere.

For over a decade, Harry was one of Atlanta's only "one-man bands," shooting, writing, and editing all of his own stories.

He put down the camera in 2005 to focus on reporting and can be seen on CBS46 News at 11 p.m.

Harry is an eight-time Emmy winner, including best field reporter and best franchise reporter for the Southeast Region. In 1996 The National Press Photographers Association named him "Regional Photographer of the Year" for the Midwest.

Harry started his TV career in Savannah, Georgia in 1991 as an overnight reporter/photographer.

He is a graduate of Tulane University in New Orleans.

Send Harry an e-mail at bettercallharry@cbs46.com.