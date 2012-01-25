Paul Ossmann joined CBS46 in January 2012 as a weekend meteorologist. Ossmann is a familiar face to Atlanta viewers; he's been on the air here for 24 years, at both WAGA and WXIA.

Paul has 30 years of weather reporting skills and experience and is no stranger to weather events and occurrences in the metro area. He has covered every major weather event from the droughts of the late 1980s to the tornado outbreak in April of 2011.

Ossmann's work has earned him several Regional Emmy awards for weather reporting and hosting.

In fact, his skills were even noticed by Hollywood. He was the Chief Meteorologist providing critical weather information for the following movies: The Blind Side, The Lottery Ticket, Footloose and Joyful Noise.

Before his work in Atlanta, Paul also worked as the Chief Meteorologist at WBMG-TV in Birmingham, AL and WKAB-TV in Montgomery, AL. He also worked as staff meteorologist at KTAB-TV in Abilene TX.

Paul possesses the NWA seal of approval and is a trained tornado spotter and co-op observer from the National Weather Service.

In his spare time, Paul competes in shot put in Masters Track and Field events across the country. He is an accomplished shot-putter; having won four national titles and in 2011 finishing second at the World Masters Track and Field Championships held in Sacramento.

Paul has two sons, Grant and Parker.

You can email Paul at Paul.Ossmann@cbs46.com