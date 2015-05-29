Murder trial starts for mother who gave her baby a lethal dose of codeine

Detectives are investigating a shooting that happened inside the home of a sergeant with the Atlanta Police Department.More >
A mother was arrested and charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine.More >
Police say a suspect committed an armed robbery at a Kroger on the 8000 block of Holocomb Bridge Road in Johns Creek.More >
A woman is dead following a fatal shooting during a domestic dispute in Conyers on Sunday.More >
At 7:15 a.m. the shooter turned a handgun on himself as police closed in on him near Old Norcross-Tucker Road.More >
The popular A&E television series "Intervention" is chronicling the opioid epidemic in metro Atlanta, an area that has one of the highest percentages of deaths from heroin overdoses in the entire nation.More >
A man is fighting for his life after he was impaled by a fence post during a collision in front of Kennestone Hospital in Marietta on Saturday.More >
Marietta city officials are warning the public there are checks circulating that look just like ones the city uses, except they're fake.More >
The man arrested in connection to the death of a missing soldier in Cobb County has been indicted.More >
A Michigan man was arrested after an FBI investigation, accused of threatening to travel to Atlanta to commit mass murder at CNN headquarters.More >
Two North Carolina parents are heartbroken after the unexpected death of their 6-year-old daughter.More >
Angry customers are calling out Bank of America after it tightened the rules for free checking.More >
A Michigan doctor who came to the U.S. from Poland as a young child was in jail Monday, nearly a week after immigration agents arrested him at his home.More >
