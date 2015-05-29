Murder trial starts for mother who gave her baby a lethal dose of codeine

Opening arguments for Erica White, the mother who is charged with murder after police say her 2-year-old child died due to a lethal dose of codeine, have finally begun nearly four years after the child's death.

According to a spokesperson with Cobb County police, the incident occurred at a residence on the 6300 block of Wellington Way in Austell.

Austell is about 17 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

The police spokesperson said an autopsy revealed that Tyrael McFall died from the dose of codeine.

In addition to murder, the 2-year-old's mother, was also charged with aggravated battery and false statements.

White,45, is being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center without bond.

