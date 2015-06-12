Sharon Reed joined CBS46 as an anchor for its early evening and late newscasts in June 2015.

Reed came to CBS46 from Meredith sister-station KMOV in St. Louis where she was an anchor/reporter. She has also worked as an anchor/reporter at WMAR (Baltimore), WSVN (Miami), WCAU (Philadelphia) and WOIO/WUAB (Cleveland).

While in St. Louis, she helped launch the “Take Back the Streets” and “End Violence STL” campaigns. While in St. Louis she was active with the St. Louis Crisis Nursery, American Heart Association and Gateway to Hope.

