Rapper 2 Chainz helps disabled veteran with rent, furniture

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and his charity TRU Foundation helped spread a little holiday cheer to one deserving family in Palmetto, Saturday.

2 Chainz and his foundation recently learned of the hardships of disabled veteran Dierdre Plater. Plater recently had surgery and has been looking for a job for nearly a year.

"It's hard to keep gas in the car, food in the house, and do everything by myself being a single parent," said Plater. "I am on a fixed income."

2 Chainz surprised Plater and her son at their apartment. He provided bedroom furniture, sofas, as well as agreed to pay her rent for an entire year.

"I love to see stuff like this happen for other people, but I never thought it would happen to me," said Plater.

2 Chainz said a portion of the proceeds from his "Ugly Christmas Sweater" line helped provide for the Plater family, and will help other families in need this holiday season.

Copyright 2015 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.