Georgia House committee backs 'campus carry' gun bill

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia House committee has approved a bill allowing guns on state college campuses with little notice.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/24a3hxQ) reports that the House Public Safety and Homeland Security committee approved the "campus carry" bill Tuesday.

The state's university system has long opposed changes to existing law that prevents weapons on its campuses. Democrats protested Tuesday's vote because the bill was not included on the committee's agenda for the day; committee chairs typically can add bills unannounced.

The bill now goes to the House Rules committee, which is responsible for determining when bills receive a vote.

A law approved in 2014 expanding where Georgians can carry guns included college campuses when it passed the House. But the Georgia Senate removed campuses before its own approval of the bill.

Information from: The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, http://www.ajc.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.