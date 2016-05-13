Bulldogs dismiss DE Chauncey Rivers after third arrest for pot possession

University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart called the Chauncey Rivers' dismissal disappointing in a press release Friday.

Jail records show Rivers was arrested on May 11 by DeKalb County police. He posted bond the next day, and he faces charges he possessed less than an ounce of marijuana.

Rivers, now a sophomore, was previously arrested as a freshman sitting in a car parked in the East Campus Village parking deck on campus.

"He's been given previous opportunities to remain on our football team but continues to exhibit a lack of good judgement and committment to the standards we require and expect from our players," Smart said.

Smart said he hopes Rivers will find "a path that will provide some direction in his future."

