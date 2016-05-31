Woman shot to death found naked in park

A car last scene at park where victim was left.

A woman's naked body was found at an Atlanta park Tuesday morning.

Police say the body of 19-year-old Bridget Shiel was found at Oakland City Park in southwest Atlanta just before 7 a.m. and was surrounded by several dogs when it was located. She had multiple gunshot wounds to her back, legs and arms when her body was found.

It is unclear who discovered the body.

Police do not have any suspects in custody and believe that Shiel was shot elsewhere before her body was dumped in the park. They're still trying to determine a motive.

Atlanta Police think the bullets used in the shooting of Shiel are rare and could be a clue in helping track down her killer.

Searching for her car

Police located Shiel's red 2009 Ford Fusion that was taken on Saturday on Georgia 400 near Northridge/Roswell. The vehicle was found behind a restaurant in Stone Mountain early Wednesday morning.

In addition, authorities say they're looking for where Shiel actually lived as they say they don't believe her address on record is where she lived.

If you have any information regarding this case, you're urged to contact Atlanta police.

