Georgia Bulldogs lineman arrested on DUI charges

University of Georgia defensive lineman Jonathan Ledbetter was jailed over the weekend, arrested for the second time in 2016 on alcohol-related charges.

Ledbetter was also charged with underage alcohol possession.

DawgNation.com reports that Ledbetter was administered two alcohol level tests and failed both of them. One test registered .131 and the other was .138. The legal limit in Georgia is .08.

The website says officers found Ledbetter passed out in his vehicle at an intersection in Athens. His vehicle was still running and he was asleep inside.

He was also arrested on March 20 on an alcohol related charge. Those charges were later dropped.

Unacceptable, say bye bye Jonathan Ledbetter? — Dawgs on Top (@DawgsonTop20) July 10, 2016

Ledbetter, from Stone Mountain, is a sophomore at the university.

He posted bond and was released from jail.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart has yet to comment on the situation but several media outlets are reporting that Ledbetter will remain on the team but will be disciplined, receive counseling and intensified education.

This is the eighth arrest of a Georgia football player since the hiring of Kirby Smart. Freshman Chad Clay was dismissed from the team after he was arrested along with fellow freshman Julian Rochester for weapons and damages charges. It was Clay's second arrest in his brief time in Athens.

Sophomore Chauncey Rivers was also dismissed from the team after being arrested for a third time on marijuana possession charges.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.