Astrid Martinez is a reporter and host of Astrid in ATL. The segment focuses on everything Atlanta has to offer, from movies being filmed in the city to arts, food, music, entertainment and culture.

She joins CBS46 after spending time as a reporter at the NBC station (KXAS) in Dallas, TX.

Before reporting in Dallas, Astrid worked three years at WBTV, the CBS affiliate in Charlotte, NC where she was a reporter and fill in anchor. Prior to landing in Charlotte, Astrid was the anchor for the KGBT 5 p.m. newscast and Spanish language 8pm newscast in South Texas.

While working along the Texas-Mexico border Astrid tackled topics ranging from immigration, homeland security, drug cartels, violence along the border and human trafficking. She also covered several national stories including the Democratic National Convention in 2012 and the murder of ICE Agent Jaime Zapata in Mexico.

This former Miss Colombia USA 2000, began her broadcast growing up in Medellin, Colombia. Astrid saw first-hand the civil and political unrest that plagued her country. It was this type of upheaval and the people's lives it affected that first ignited her passion for storytelling and a career in journalism.

After moving to the United States, Astrid and her family settled in New Jersey, where she graduated with top honors from Montclair State University with a degree in Broadcast Journalism and a concentration in Latin American Studies.

Astrid is honored to be in Georgia, where her family now resides. When she is not at work you will find her spending quality time with her daughter and family, traveling and watching sports.

