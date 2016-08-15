Daughter of local radio personality battling cancer - CBS46 News

Daughter of local radio personality battling cancer

By Patrick Tighe, Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Reese Hobby, the daughter of Jenn Hobby, co-host of "The Jeff and Jenn Show" on Star94.1 has been diagnosed with cancer. 

Host Jeff Dauler shared the emotional news with listeners on August 15. Dauler and Hobby were co-hosts of the popular "Bert Show" on Q100 through the late 2000's.  They reunited for their newly minted program in February of 2016.

 There has been an outpouring of support on social media for Hobby, including a go fund me page which can be found here.-

Cards can be sent to the following address- 
210 Interstate North Cir.
Suite 100
Atlanta, GA 30339

