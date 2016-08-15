Daughter of local radio personality battling cancer

Reese Hobby, the daughter of Jenn Hobby, co-host of "The Jeff and Jenn Show" on Star94.1 has been diagnosed with cancer.

Big thanks to everyone who has reached out w/kind words & support for our sweet @JennHobby & her family. Our listeners are The. Best. ?? — The Jeff & Jenn Show (@JeffandJennShow) August 15, 2016

Host Jeff Dauler shared the emotional news with listeners on August 15. Dauler and Hobby were co-hosts of the popular "Bert Show" on Q100 through the late 2000's. They reunited for their newly minted program in February of 2016.

OMG you guys. I love you. This is the hardest show I've ever done and you all are making it incredible. — Jeff Dauler (@JeffDauler) August 15, 2016

There has been an outpouring of support on social media for Hobby, including a go fund me page which can be found here.-

Cards can be sent to the following address-

210 Interstate North Cir.

Suite 100

Atlanta, GA 30339

