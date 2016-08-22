Update:Attorney for shooting victim submits boxes of new evidence to district attorney

New pictures from the shooting that killed Jamarion Robinson have been released.

The search for answers in the shooting death of an East Point man took a new turn Monday.

The legal team for Jamarion Robinson dropped off two boxes of evidence at the Fulton County District Attorney’s office, claiming the 26-year-old was shot to death at close range by police.

“When a man has been shot upwards of 18 times you don’t have the right to come stand over him and then fire into his body these final shots,” Attorney Muwali Davis said.

Robinson’s legal team said police fired at him 95 times. The Marshal’s office went to Robinson’s East Point apartment to serve a felony arrest warrant for criminal attempt to commit arson and aggravated assault on a police officer. The GBI said Robinson traded fire with police before he was shot to death.

“It’s like my heart is aching. I’ve been waking up the last couple of days and I’ve been looking for him because when I come home from work he’s usually sitting on the porch outside,” Jamarion’s mother Monteria Robinson said.

The GBI insists that there is no evidence to support the claim that police shot Robinson at close range. But the Robinson family wants the District Attorney to further investigate.

“We were encouraged by some of the things that Mr. Howard’s office explained to the family. One of them being that they intend on hiring experts that will look at the blood spatter,” Davis said.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.