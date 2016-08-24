Lady Bulldogs' Taylor balancing coaching, pregnancy

The Georgia Lady Bulldogs basketball team is welcoming five newcomers to their roster for the upcoming season; six if you include the new addition coming to head coach Joni Taylor's family.

The second-year head coach is expecting her first child, a girl, in November.

"That was the biggest surprise of them all," Taylor said with a smile. "We were shocked when we found out, but super excited."

The hope was to have the child during the offseason. That didn't quite work out. Her due date is November 11th, the same day the Lady Bulldogs open the season against South Carolina State.

"We actually said 'Watch, we'll make this plan and then it will totally work out a different way.God will have the last laugh," Taylor said.

This will likely mean Taylor will miss the early part of the Lady Bulldogs' season. She says it'll be the first time in her career that she's missed a game.

Until the big day comes, however, it'll be business as usual for Taylor.

"We has big shoes to fill," Taylor says of her team. "We lost five seniors, four of them played a large role, and we aren't (last year's) team anymore."

"We are almost starting over, but we are starting over with players who understand the philosophy."

And while the players' main focus will be on getting back to the NCAA tournament, they'll also take a little time for diaper duty.

"(The players) are super excited they are all vying for babysitting jobs and names at this point so they’ve been great."

