Craigslist puppy ad lures family into money-wiring scam - CBS46 News

BETTER CALL HARRY

Craigslist puppy ad lures family into money-wiring scam

Posted: Updated:
By Harry Samler, CBS46 Investigative Reporter
Connect
(Source: WGCL) (Source: WGCL)
MCDONOUGH, GA (CBS46) -

There's nothing like finding the perfect dog. It could be a mutt or a pure breed Bulldog. True dog lovers know what they want. But what will buyers be getting if they attempt to purchase a dog online?

A McDonough family decided they'd "Better Call Harry," after attempting to purchase an English Bulldog located in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The owner claimed that the puppy came with registered papers, all the best toys and a manual complete with the new puppies likes and dislikes. Despite all of the warning signs, the Morlu family wired $200.

They never got the dog.

Hours after wiring the money, the owner called back requesting more funds. It would cost an additional $900-1,300 to rent or purchase a crate.

The Morlu's had been scammed. 

Employees at the Atlanta Humane Society say it's never a good idea to purchase a dog online.

Buyer beware.

Research the owner and always meet your new family member in person before you make the purchase. 

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Who is Harry Samler? »

Connect with CBS46

  • Better Call HarryMore>>

  • Better Call Harry follows disputed $3,500 deposit to court

    Better Call Harry follows disputed $3,500 deposit to court

    Monday, June 26 2017 8:07 PM EDT2017-06-27 00:07:52 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.

    More >

    We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.

    More >

  • Pet insurance: what you need to know

    Pet insurance: what you need to know

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:16 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:16:46 GMT
    (Source: WGCL)(Source: WGCL)

    Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery. But if he had, it would have cost $7,000. Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.

    More >

    Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side.

    More >

  • Sweetheart Swindle

    Sweetheart Swindle

    Thursday, June 22 2017 6:16 PM EDT2017-06-22 22:16:50 GMT
    Source: WGCLSource: WGCL

    The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country. 

    More >

    The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country. 

    More >
    •   