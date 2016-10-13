Craigslist puppy ad lures family into money-wiring scam

We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side. Fortunately, Charlie did not need surgery. But if he had, it would have cost $7,000. Harry looks at the costs, options and requirements of pet insurance.More >
Is pet insurance right for your dog? Better Call Harry was asking that question after his dog Charlie became paralyzed on one side.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
The online profiles were persuasive. A lonely soldier based overseas. An engineer working on a big government project, also in another country.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
How's your air conditioner doing this Summer? Is it broken? Air conditioning technicians started getting swamped last Summer with a repair that's turned into a class action settlement against several air conditioner manufacturers.More >
Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.More >
Some Peachtree Corners neighbors have had an ongoing issue with their AT&T internet service. The fiber optic cable that runs to their homes is above ground and frequently gets cut by workers in the area.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >