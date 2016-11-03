Top Five soul food places in Atlanta

There is nothing like southern comfort food.

Atlanta is known for having delicious food and 5-star restaurants but every once in a while it is nice to have a southern meal. There are "Soul Food" restaurants all over metro Atlanta but these five places will satisfy your cravings.

5.Busy Bee Cafe is the ultimate urban chill spot to dine for soul food. Inside you will find pictures of celebrities such as Young Jeezy, Monica,and Kobe Bryant who have all had the Busy Bee experience. The fried chicken is recommended.

4.Mary Mac's Tea Room is one of the places to be in Atlanta. Guest such as Jay-Z, Joe Biden, and John Lewis have visited this place to chow down on good soul food. In 1945 Mary Mckenzie decided to turn her southern cooking into a business and opened her own "Tea Room" to make money during the post WWII era. During this time women were not allowed to open restaurants but Mary did not let that stop her. Mary Mac's is now a household name and the food is still the same as it was 60 years ago.

3.Walter's Soul Food gives the ultimate "Down Home" experience. Just about every southern dish you can think of is served here. Even chitterlings are on the menu. Walters never fails to give their guest the ultimate experience of having soul food that tastes like it is out of a home kitchen.

2.JCT Kitchen is luxurious southern comfort. With live music, signature cocktails, and delicious entrees, JCT kitchen has brought a modern twist to enjoying southern food in Atlanta. The restaurant opened in 2007 by chef/owner Fry Ford with a vision of bringing families together and providing an unforgettable experience for his guest.

1.The Original Big Daddy's Dish was established in 1986 by Marcus Sabir. He earned the title "Big Daddy" by the owner of store where he worked as a boy. Sabir always had big dreams of owning a successful business. After 12 years of working at Hardy's Super Market, he began his entrepreneurial career and now has three "Big Daddy's" locations around south Atlanta.The meats and vegetables are seasoned to perfection using Sabir's own unique recipes.