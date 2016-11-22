Teacher attacked while eating at Steak and Shake arrested

The man who attacked a teacher has been found and arrested.

On March 29, the Clayton County Sheriff's office arrested Johnie Flakes after barricading himself in his home.

Flakes started a physical altercation with Melody Jordan last year while she was having dinner at a restaurant in Morrow.

Jordan was eating with her daughter and nephew at a Steak and Shake location in Clayton County when a man allegedly threw a milkshake in her face and began punching her.

Jordan says her daughter was coughing and the man became agitated. She says she and her family moved to another table to try to calm the situation but that's when the man became physical.

"He just crushed the cup into my face and the milkshake just went all over and then he just started pounding on me," said Jordan. "He hit me a couple times until I was knocked down on the ground. I think it was a total of three times. I was knocked down but every time I got up, he'd hit me again."

Jordan has heavy bruising across parts of her body and has serious injuries to her left eye, specifically her cornea.

"I'll always probably see the spots that I see now and it is permanent but my eye is getting better," said Jordan.

Police arrested and charged a woman who helped the attacker get away. But so far, police say she is not cooperating in the case. This area high school teacher says had it not been for the help of her teenage nephew things could have been even worse.

Her nephew stepped in and was hit a few times but is expected to be okay.

Police are still looking for the attacker, who they describe as very violent.

If you have any information on the attack, you're urged to contact Clayton County Police.

