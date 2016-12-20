Thieves cut into roof of Target; ATM machine destroyed

A group of thieves in Barrow County made their way inside a Target store, but instead of using the front door they dropped in through the roof.

Barrow County officials released several surveillance photos of the two perpetrators inside a Target store.

When the manager arrived at the store around 3:30 a.m., the ATM was found destroyed. A hole in the roof was then spotted by the manager near a women's bathroom.

The men took money from the ATM, four Galaxy tablets, and one drone back.

CBS46 reached out to Target for a comment. Molly Snyder, a spokesperson with the company, issued the following statement:

Target is committed to providing a secure environment for our guests and team members. As a part of that commitment, we take a multi-layered, comprehensive approach to preventing theft and fraud that includes innovative programs and partnerships with local law enforcement, technology and team member training. We are partnering with local law enforcement on this incident. As this is an active investigation, please contact them with additional questions.

