Morehouse College exposes Atlanta students to computing careers

There are more than half a million computing jobs available in almost every field nationwide.

In order to help expose students to those careers, Dr. Kinnis Gosha, a Computer Science Professor with Morehouse College, has developed a series of all-day workshops using Sphero Robotic balls. His workshops allow middle and high school students in Atlanta gain a better understanding of the computing world.

"Not only do we want students to be made aware of computing careers and get hands-on coding experience, we also want them to get exposed to life on a college campus and meet current computer science students in the Atlanta University Center that work in my research lab.” says Gosha.

The workshops accommodate 50 students at a time and students participate in the workshops on the campus of Morehouse College.

"We want to show them what coding looks like, what working with robots looks like, what programming looks like, so maybe down the road when they start college and beyond they will consider a career in Computer Science," said Kevin Womack, a Computer Science major at Morehouse College.

The workshops are funded by the Boeing Company and the National Science Foundation.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.