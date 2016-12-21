$200,000 bond issued for Atlanta-area attorney jailed in connection to wife's death

Tex McIver appears in a Fulton County courtroom on December 22, 2016. McIver, a prominent Atlanta area attorney, is accused of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting his wife, Diane. (SOURCE: WGCL)

An Atlanta-area attorney accused of killing his wife remains in the Fulton County jail after surrendering to authorities on Dec. 21.

Tex McIver is charged with involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct after the shooting death of his wife, Diane McIver, in their car in September.

A Fulton County judge issued a $200,000 bond for McIver on Thursday. Prosecutors had requested a much higher bond of $1 million, but that request was denied.

They believe McIver is a flight risk and he will have to wear an ankle monitor if he bonds out. He will also have to surrender his passport.

The state also mentioned a panic attack McIver had the night of the shooting and requested that the estate sale of Diane McIver's belongings stop immediately.

The prosecutor who sought to charge McIver said his reason for "handling a weapon in a manner that would endanger the safety of Diane" was unjustified. McIver originally said he pulled out his gun because he did not feel safe in the neighborhood they were driving in.

In a statement released to CBS46, the manager of Diane McIver's estate said she doesn't think Tex McIver needed to be charged as soon.

"Tex changed all of his Christmas plans knowing [the charges were] coming," said Tammy Johnson.

CBS46 talked with McIver's mother

CBS46 News tracked down McIver's mother in Texas by phone and she says she's been trying to get in touch with her son.

"Just recently I've called and left a message for him but he has not called me back," said 97 year-old Winnie McIver. "I'm devastated, I don't know why in the world they're doing all this to him. I've tried to get in touch with his lawyer and he can tell you what you need to know."

The couple was on their way back from their Putnam County farm in September. A friend, only referred to as 'Dani Jo' was driving.

The three took a detour off I-85 downtown and got off at the Edgewood Avenue exit. Tex, who was sleeping in the back, asked for his gun because he didn't think it was a safe area.

After falling back to sleep in the backseat, he woke up to the sound of a gunshot and realized he had pulled the trigger.

As part of his bond, the judge has ordered McIver have no contact with the other witness to the shooting, the woman driving the vehicle that night, Dani Jo Carter. He is also restricted from having contact with employees on his ranch in Putnam County.

Another court hearing is scheduled for January 5 at the Fulton County Jail.

