First day of winter brings snow to Snow Mountain

One of the first images that comes to mind when you think of winter is snow. And now guests of Georgia's most visited attraction can see hundreds of tons of snow through February of next year.
Snow Mountain at Stone Mountain Park will feature more than 360 tons of fresh snow falling per day.
Tickets are now available via StoneMountainPark.com. Snow Mountain is open through February 2016, with Stone Mountain Christmas tickets and combo ticket packages also available now.
