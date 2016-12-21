2 Chainz loses three-point contest to Dominique Wilkins

A photo from the three-point shootout between 2Chainz and Dominique Wilkins on Dec. 20, 2016. (Donna Permell)

GRAMMY Award nominee and Atlanta native, 2 Chainz, lost a three-point shooting contest in front of 30 lucky fans, December 21.

The shootout contest was the latest installment of the rapper's month-long "T.R.U. Tuesday's" campaign to give back to the community.

2 Chainz and Dominique Wilkins competed on the Philips Arena floor for two rounds before Wilkins defeated the rapper.

Each fan who attended the event received two tickets to a future Hawks game and a gift card to 2 Chainz's new restaurant Escobar Restaurant and Lounge.

“I grew up here, so I’ve been a fan of Dominique Wilkins and the Atlanta Hawks for a long time,” said Chainz. “It’s an incredible feeling to face off against ‘Nique and give back to the city at the same time. He had a chance to warm up and I didn’t, so I’m looking forward to a rematch.”

Chainz will return to Philips Arena for halftime and postgame performances when the Hawks host the Detroit Pistons on December. 30.

The club is offering a “2Chainz 2-Pack” at Hawks.com/2chainz, which includes two seats for the game and $10 in food and beverage per ticket starting at just $29.

