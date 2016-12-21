More than $100M collected in criminal and civil cases

On December 21, U.S. Attorney John Horn announced that the Northern District of Georgia aided in the collection of over $108 million in criminal and civil actions in fiscal Year 2016.
The U.S. Attorneys' Office along with the department's litigating divisions are responsible for enforcing and collecting civil and criminal debts owed to the U.S. and criminal debts owed to federal crime victims.
"Every day the men and women of the Department of Justice work tirelessly to enforce our laws ensuring that taxpayer dollars are used properly and that the American people are protected from exploitation and abuse," said Attorney General Lynch. Today's announcement is a testament to that work and it makes clear that our actions deliver a significant return on public investment. I want to thank the prosecutors and trial attorneys who made this year's collections possible, and I want to emphasize that the department remains committed to the well-being of our people and our nation.”
An investment fraud case had one of the largest criminal collections. More than thirty people were involved and over $710,000 was collected on the victims' behalf.
In addition to the other collections, civil debts were collected on behalf of several federal agencies including the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
