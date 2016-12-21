Dabbin' Christmas sweater proceeds help mother raising child with disability

Atlanta rapper 2 Chainz and his charity TRU Foundation helped spread a little holiday cheer by providing furniture and a year's worth of rent to one deserving family in Palmetto, Saturday.

Atlanta born rapper 2 Chainz has once again taken on the role as Santa this holiday season with a surprise delivery to a woman in need of a vehicle that is equipped to transport her child that has a disability.

In a video posted to the rapper's Facebook page, we see 2 Chainz along with several volunteers delivering Christmas toys and a wheelchair accessible van.

The mother is interviewed in the video and explains the ways in which she has had to transport her daughter back and forth to the hospital for more than twenty years. And she has done it all by herself.

"I gotta pick her up and take her to the car. I gotta pick her back up when I put her in the wheelchair when I take her to the doctor. When I get out the doctor, I gotta pick her back up again and put her in the car. Then when I get back in the drive way I gotta pick her back up again and bring her in the house," said the mother.

The proceeds from 2 Chainz's "Dabbin Santa" ugly Christmas sweater were used to purchase the van and the presents. The sweater initiative was introduced in 2015, and its goal is to help make a difference in the African-American community.

