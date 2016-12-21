Falcons' Julio Jones moves closer to return from toe injury

Atlanta Falcons Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones has moved closer to his return from a toe injury by joining full-speed drills in practice.

Jones has missed two straight games with a sprained toe. He still leads the NFL in yards receiving - a fact he insisted he did not know until he was told before Wednesday's practice.

The Falcons are hoping to have Jones play in their final two regular-season games as they try to clinch the NFC South division. Atlanta plays at Carolina on Saturday.

Jones set a franchise record with 300 yards receiving on 12 catches in Atlanta's 48-33 win over Carolina on Oct. 2.

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell (concussion) and tight end Austin Hooper (left knee) did not practice.

