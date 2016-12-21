Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Monroe County

Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
Police are warning those staying in area hotels to be on the lookout for a potentially dangerous substance left behind by others that can cause potentially life-threatening injuries.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >