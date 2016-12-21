Driver dies after being ejected from vehicle in Monroe County

A driver has died from his injuries after being ejected from a vehicle in Monroe County.

Thomas Palmer, 56, struck multiple trees in the 1000 block of Lassiter Road when his car left the roadway, according to police.

Palmer was transported to the Monroe County Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Palmer was employed by the Henry County Sheriff's Office, and was returning home from his shift when the accident occurred.

The accident remains under investigation. This is Monroe County's thirteenth fatal motor vehicle accident in 2016.

