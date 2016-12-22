Chamblee woman reported missing left work 'frantically'

A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
A pain clinic owner, an office manager who was also the wife of the owner, and two doctors have been sentenced for illegally prescribing painkillers to known addicts and drug dealers at three pain clinics in metropolitan Atlanta.More >
Two young girls are hospitalized after they were struck by stray bullets during a sleepover at a home in Coweta County Sunday.More >
A man accused of slaughtering goats in his neighborhood and processing the meat for consumption says it was part of a religious holiday.More >
Tex McIver has been transferred to the North Fulton County jail in Alpharetta, where the district attorney said he is getting special treatment.More >
We profiled a Conyers man who put down $3,500 on a used truck, but when the financing fell though, he not only lost the truck, but his deposit.More >
