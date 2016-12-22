Chamblee woman reported missing left work 'frantically'

The Chamblee Police Department is looking for a woman they said went missing from her job in Atlanta in late October.

Police said on Wednesday Cecilia Bustamante, 42, went missing on October 28. A person from out of state reported her missing, not her husband. He husband told investigators that the couple had recently broken up and he thought she had gone to the Philippines or Baltimore, Maryland where she has family.

Police also say she frantically left her job on Peachtree St. in Atlanta around 11:40 a.m. and hasn't been heard from since. She is described as 5'03" tall, weighing 120 lbs.

Neighbor Jan Anderson says she often saw Bustamante outside of the home playing with her children but says she didn't talk much.

"She was very withdrawn. Very shy. I don't think her English was really that good, so kind of awkward," said Anderson.

Police said if you make contact with Bustamante, to contact their detectives.

