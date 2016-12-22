Sandy Springs strip club closes; Adversarial relationship with clubs continues

Mardi Gras club in Sandy Springs may have to move after a ban in the city March 2016. (SOURCE: WGCL)

A strip club in Sandy Springs has been forced to close its doors after fire inspectors said they found several "life and safety" violations.

Media outlets report that Flashers Bar was one of three adult entertainment businesses raided Dec. 15 by police conducting compliance checks.

City spokeswoman Sharon Kraun says the business was closed in part because doors couldn't open easily and exits were not properly marked. There were also flammable materials throughout the building, no sprinkler system in place and serious electrical hazards that "constituted an imminent threat to human life."

Club attorney Louis Levenson says the owner had hired a licensed contractor to complete the necessary repairs.

Kraun says that once the repairs are made and code violations are fixed, Flashers can apply to reopen.

City has adversarial relationship with strip clubs, adult stores

In 2011, the city of Sandy Springs filed suit against Flashers, along with three other establishments (Mardi Gras, Main Stage and Inserection) alleging they were allowing sex acts to take place inside.

That suit contended undercover officers witnessed a dancer at Flashers "getting entirely naked" and another dancer "pushing her breasts into a customer's face and grinding into his groin area."

In March of 2016, the city won a lawsuit against the businesses, which would force them to relocate or shut down but that decision was appealed.

City attorney Wendell Willard explained at the time why they've been fighting the businesses.

"We've had undercover agents go into them and we've found things happening there the selling of drugs, prostitution, illicit sexual activities," Willard said. "All these things are the very things we are trying to control."

In August, a ban on stores selling "obscene sex toys" was upheld by a federal appeals court in Atlanta after business owners filed suit to The ordinance, which was passed in 2009 prohibits distribution of sexual devices.

