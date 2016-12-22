Seasonal jobs lead to decline in metro Atlanta unemployment rate

One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
One person is dead and another is injured following separate shootings on Martin Luther King Junior Drive in southwest Atlanta early Monday morning.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
CBS46 Investigative Reporter Sally Sears was the only TV reporter present as the candidates outlined their ideas.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
One person is dead after several others were shot at a home in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
Garth Brooks will be joined by Trisha Yearwood in headlining the first-ever concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in downtown Atlanta.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
One of the Southeast's biggest homeless shelters is set to close by the end of the summer.More >
A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
A 17-year-old girl who had been missing for more than a year is home with her family in Charlotte, North Carolina, after FBI agents found her at a home near Duluth.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
Gwinnett County Police are seeking tips in the identity of three suspects in an armed robbery.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
A driver's education student had a tough day after driving into a building in Duluth on Wednesday.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
The FBI is teaming with police in Gwinnett County in hopes of tracking down an armed man accused of stealing several iPhone 7 plus phones from two different stores.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
Joseph Newson, 60, was the driver of a tractor trailer that was involved in the accident on SR 316 Monday.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
One person was killed during a collision in Cobb County, Sunday afternoon.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
A Marietta Police detective that served on the force for 22 years has passed away, just two weeks after retiring from the department.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
Cobb County colleges and universities are preparing for a new way of life, teaching students who may be armed.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man was sentenced to 20 years, 10 years in custody, for firing at his stepdaughter with a handgun. convicted by a jury of aggravated assault-family violence and reckless conduct.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >
A Mableton man will spend the next decade in prison after being convicted of firing a gun at his step daughter when she called 911 to report a domestic situation at their home in March of 2016.More >