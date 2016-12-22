Seasonal jobs lead to decline in metro Atlanta unemployment rate

Officials credit seasonal jobs with a drop in the metro Atlanta area's unemployment rate in November.

Most of the new 19,200 jobs gains came in a sector associated with holiday hiring: companies in the trade, transportation and warehousing, industries created 11,500 new jobs.

There were also increases in professional and business services, 3,000; government, 1,600; manufacturing, 1,200; financial activities, 1,000 and information services, 900.

The construction industry lost 1,000 jobs.

New claims for unemployment benefits rose by about 2.7 percent.

2016 saw strong growth in service, leisure

Over the year metro Atlanta companies added 68,200 jobs, a 2.6 percent growth rate.

Most of that growth came in professional and business services, education and health services and leisure and hospitality as well as trade, transportation and warehousing, 9,200.

The number of employed residents increased by 7,851 to 2,818,541.

The labor force, those with jobs, as well as those without work but who are actively looking, grew by 1,851 to 2,960,745. The number of unemployed residents declined by 6,000 to 142,204. Since the beginning of the year, Atlanta’s labor force has grown by 106,319, and in the same period, 102,518 more Atlanta residents have found jobs.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate for November was 5.3 percent, up from 5.2 percent in October. It was 5.5 percent in November 2015.

