One too many?: AAA to offer free tows through New Year

AAA will kick off its Tow To Go program, which offers free towing to members and non-members, specifically around holidays.

The service is aimed at those who might otherwise try to drive impaired and they said they'll start to offer free rides on Friday, December 23 through Monday, January 2. They'll be able to get free tows within 10 miles of where they are.

“This next week is usually the busiest time of the year for Tow to Go, but it doesn’t have to be,” said Amy Stracke, with AAA. “Please plan ahead to make sure you and your loved ones get home safely.”

Those who need a ride between the dates above can call (855)-2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246. Availability of the service is based on the availability of tow trucks.

