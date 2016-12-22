Family pays off student lunch debt for more than 100 students

More than 100 Gwinnett county students and their families received a Christmas surprise.

One local family decided to pay off the entire lunch debt for the students of Central Gwinnett High School.

According to friends, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Stoner and his family decided to celebrate their own Christmas a little different this year. It was Deputy Stoner’s wife Gabriela who came up with the idea.

“Gabriela said that the kids were willing to forgo Christmas gifts this year so they could do something special for someone else,” said spokeswoman for the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Shannon Volkodav.

Deputy Stoner and his family paid off the entire lunch balance for 150 kids, where more than half the student population qualifies free or reduced lunches

The family ended up donating $280. They wanted to remain anonymous but once CBS46 discovered the story coworkers like Volkodav couldn't help but share their story.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.