Just in time for New Years: Georgia's Fireworks prohibition lifted

Recent rainfall has led Georgia's governor to lift a temporary prohibition on lighting fireworks across the state.

An order, released by Governor Nathan Deal's office on Tuesday, says that due to recent rainfall, the order issued in November has been lifted.

The order banned the ignition of fireworks through some of the most drought-stricken areas across the state. Since then, the new order says, much of the state has received rainfall amounts sufficient for officials to lift burn bans at some state parks.

"The Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner has determined that increased precipitation in recent weeks has diminished the threat posed by consumer fireworks and has requested the prohibition... be lifted," the order reads.

Laws prohibit fireworks after midnight

Just a heads up, since 2015, police agencies across Georgia received so many noise complaints, lawmakers had no choice but to amend the law.

In 2016, anything set off after midnight brings consequences. Police and fire departments can come after you for a misdemeanor. That's potentially a year in jail and a $1,000 fine.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.