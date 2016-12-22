Off-duty Henry County deputy dies in wreck - CBS46 News

Off-duty Henry County deputy dies in wreck

Deputy Sheriff Thomas Palmer (WGCL) Deputy Sheriff Thomas Palmer (WGCL)
HENRY COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

The Henry County Sheriff Office announced Thursday that Deputy Sheriff Thomas P. Palmer was killed in a single vehicle accident overnight. 

Palmer was driving home from work in his personal vehicle when he crashed in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff's office is handling the investigation. 

Palmer served in the Henry County Sheriff's officer for nine years. 

