Police: Woman tries to steal $2,000 worth of teeth whitening strips, razor blades

Police say a woman tried to walk out of a Walmart with a shopping cart full of items without paying.

The incident occurred at the Walmart in the 1500 block of Riverstone Parkway in Canton.

Police say the woman tried to leave the store with the shopping cart early on the morning of Dec. 22, but fled on foot after a loss prevention officer tried to stop her.

She is accused of trying to steal more than $2,000 worth of teeth whitening strips and razor blades.

