Police arrest 19 'deadbeat' parents for child support in DeKalb County

The operation to find what the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office referred to as "deadbeat parents" led to many arrests related to child support.

On December 21, a total of 19 women and men were arrested for failure to meet court-ordered financial obligations to their children and some were even accused of child cruelty.

This movement to find parents that do not take care of their children properly involved a day long sweep of the county that executed 174 warrants. The warrants are endeavored year-round for these misdemeanors but a special effort is usually made during the holiday season.

"The offending parent is already aware of the obligation and is rarely surprised when we show up with an arrest warrant, "says Sheriff Jeff Mann. "When the custodial parent who has been granted support by the court is unable to obtain that support, it causes a financial hardship that becomes more pronounced this time of the year because of holiday expectations. We hope this extra effort helps families collect at least some of what they are owed."

DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies were able to serve 99 of the outstanding child support warrants. As a result of these warrants more than $130,000 was collected in court ordered child support payments.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.