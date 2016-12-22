DeKalb Co. asks restaurants to serve water only upon request due to drought

DeKalb County has asked restaurants to stop serving water to customers unless they specifically request it. The request was made due to an ongoing drought.

About 5,000 notifications were sent to food service establishments, according to a release from the DeKalb County Department of Watershed Management.

“Even though we’ve had some rain lately, we remain in a drought and it is important that everyone conserve water at every opportunity,” said Department of Watershed Management Director Scott Towler. “DeKalb County will do everything necessary to ensure compliance because it’s the right thing to do.”

DeKalb County officials say the requirement is effective immediately.

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.