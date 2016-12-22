Woman says she called 911 on Justin Hess a day before alleged murders

Lyle Newson has lived right next door to Justin Hess, the Cobb County man accused of murdering two people, including his mother, for the past three years.

Newson called 911 on Saturday after hearing gunfire and witnessing Hess acting strange on his doorstep shortly after.

"I got extremely nervous because now I put two and two together with that noise and why he's standing at my doorway with a gun on him," Newson said.

Newson and his girlfriend managed to get away.

On Thursday, a woman who wants to remain nameless, said she too called 911 the day before Newson did. She said she was outside at a local daycare when she claimed Hess began to follow her, first on foot.

"I was at the school trying to get in a door and he was at a door trying to get in also," the woman said.

The school was locked and the woman said she knew she had to get away from Hess when he started telling her that he was, "the chosen one."

"I turned the corner and I ran to my car," she said.

The woman is a ballet teacher at area preschools. She said after the initial encounter, she headed to her next stop at the Apostle Learning Center on Glenridge Drive.

"As soon as I pulled in, he pulled in very quickly beside me like he was trying to hit me," she added.

The woman said she called 911 three times. She said she's disappointed that police didn't get there sooner. By the time they arrived, Hess had already left the scene.

"There's a lot of things we certainly would have become more clear on had we been able to speak with him at the time," said Sandy Springs Police Captain Mike Lindstrom.

He said if you find yourself in a similar situation, make sure to tell the operator that it is indeed an emergency.

"We’re always basing our responses to what kind of wording, or what kind of info we're receiving from the call taker," Lindstrom added.

The woman is now struggling with what happened the following day.

"It's haunted me ever since to think something could have been done to stop it,' she said.

Hess remains in custody.

