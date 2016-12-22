UGA assistant fined for receiving opponent's plays from broadcaster

University of Georgia assistant football coach Shane Beamer has been fined $25,000 for admitting to receiving communication from a broadcaster about an opponent prior to a game.

While an assistant at Virginia Tech, Beamer said he was contacted by Wake Forest broadcaster Tommy Elrod the night before their game against Wake Forest in 2014.

Beamer says he initially took the call and didn't think it was unusual because he'd known Elrod for several years, but admitted that Elrod gave him plays the broadcaster allegedly said Wake Forest may use the following day.

Elrod, who once played and coached at Wake Forest prior to becoming a broadcaster, was fired by the school after it was discovered that he allegedly leaked game information to several opponents for three years, according to CBS News.

Beamer said he did not share the leaked information with anyone and it wasn't used during the game, which Virginia Tech lost 3-6.

University of Georgia Athletics Director Greg McGarity said $25,000 will be withheld from Beamer by the UGA Athletic Association. Meanwhile, while head coach Kirby Smart said he didn't condone Beamer's actions, he did say he appreciated Beamer for telling him about the incident and accepting responsibility for it.

Shane Beamer is the son of retired football coach Frank Beamer.

Read statements from Beamer, McGarity and Smart below:

From Shane Beamer:

“While at Virginia Tech, I was contacted by Tommy Elrod the night before our game against Wake Forest in 2014. I had known him for several years through coaching circles so I did not think it unusual he would be calling me. During these communications, however, he told me about a few plays that he said Wake Forest might run during the game on Saturday. I did not share this information with anyone, including our student-athletes, anyone on the coaching staff, or my father, nor did we use the information in the game. “I realize I made a serious mistake in judgment by accepting the information and failing to notify officials at Virginia Tech of the communications. I sincerely apologize to Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, the ACC and the University of Georgia for my mistake. I am truly sorry. “I am particularly remorseful to the extent my actions may have brought embarrassment to my family, and especially my Dad. Again, I apologize for my actions and have learned from my mistakes.”

From Greg McGarity:

“It was disappointing to learn that one of our current staff members, Shane Beamer, was involved with the unfortunate situation at Wake Forest University in 2014. We have discussed this situation with Shane and he sincerely regrets this mistake in judgment. As a result of this activity, the UGA Athletic Association will withhold $25,000 from his compensation, in addition to issuing a letter of reprimand from the Athletic Director. “Conduct of this nature is unacceptable and will not be tolerated by the University of Georgia and the University of Georgia Athletic Association. We will use this as an example to remind our coaches and staff of our high expectations of ethical behavior and sportsmanship.”

From Kirby Smart:

“Last week, Shane informed me of his involvement regarding the 2014 Virginia Tech game against Wake Forest. While we do not condone this type of behavior, I appreciate Shane informing me and our administration of his involvement and respect the way in which he is accepting responsibility for his lapse in judgment.”

