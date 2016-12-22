Atlanta police officer arrested, charged with DUI

An Atlanta police officer was arrested for DUI after police say he was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle and passed out.

The incident occurred early on Dec. 18 at Lost Mountain Road and Macland Road in Powder Springs.

A Cobb County police officer described in a report that he arrived at the scene to help another officer who found a vehicle on the curb. That's when police say 31-year-old Theodore Travis was found slumped over the wheel and passed out.

After a DUI investigation was conducted, police say Travis was arrested and charged with DUI.

Travis was identified as an officer with the Atlanta Police Department in the report.

