Students surprise homeless community for Christmas

For Christmas this year, several Walton High School students teamed up with the organization Giving Point to provide warmth and hope to homeless families in Metro Atlanta.

The men, women and children were given clothes, blankets and food. For the people who live out in the streets, it was just what they needed.

“It is very cold out and if we can suppress that, then it’s enough,” said one woman who has been homeless since 2001.

The high school seniors were happy to give back.

"I grew up in India and witnessed a lot of poverty,” said Rahul Suryadevera. “I realized that where I lived in Cobb County it was kind of like a bubble and people didn't know that all of this existed, that people are still homeless.”

The donations are not a permanent fix, but for many who are homeless it is more than enough.

