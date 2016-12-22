Car crashes into back of Krispy Kreme in Duluth - CBS46 News

Car crashes into back of Krispy Kreme in Duluth

By WGCL Digital Team
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (CBS46) -

Police say a car crashed into the back of a Krispy Kreme in Duluth on Thursday.

The incident occurred at the Krispy Kreme on Pleasant Hill near Norcross Road.

A spokesperson with Gwinnett County police said the crash was minor and that no one was injured.

