Television production students join the fight against childhood cancer

The fight against childhood cancer grabbed the attention of young Television Production Technology Students at Chattahoochee Technical College (CTC).

On January 28, the Students will produce a benefit concert tiled "Rally Idol" at the Buckhead Theatre.

The proceeds from this production will assist the Rally Foundation in its efforts to find a cure and treatment for childhood cancer.

CTC's involvement in the event began when Television Production Technology instructor Ian Feinberg was contacted by the show's creators.

Rally Idol will follow an American Idol format with six "Rally Kids" who have been touched by childhood cancer. The children will perform live on stage in front of celebrity judges Haley Reinhart, Clark Beckham, Anthony Federoy and Casey Abrams.

An Atlanta teenager came up with the vision of Rally Idol to support her friend Ruby, who is fighting cancer. Courtney Roach, 13, created the live music show according to the event's website.

This production will definitely put the students to work. During the show, tech students will be responsible for manning cameras and other behind the scenes tasks.

"In addition to training, it provides students material to put on a demo or portfolio to show potential employers the caliber of their work," Feinberg said. "It establishes our program as relevant in the professional arena, not only creating programming for commercial broadcast, but also contributing to worthwhile causes in the community."

Television production students at CTC learn the skills necessary to produce TV news, documentaries and other entertainment shows.

Rally Idol will be a wonderful experience both college students and talented children.

