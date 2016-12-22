Kindergartners buy gifts for family in need

Kindergartners from a Gwinnett County school are helping a family in need this holiday season.

The students from Primrose School at Peachtree Corners teamed up with the Kyle Pease Foundation to grant the wishes of a family with a host of medical issues.

Jessica Minton is a cancer survivor, amputee and was diagnosed with congestive heart failure, while her 10-year-old son, Grant, also has medical issues.

The kindergartners raised their own money to purchase items from the family's wish list.

The gifts were presented to the family at the school on Thursday.

