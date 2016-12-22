Atlanta police present surprise to 4-year-old abandoned by mom

A 4-year-old child, who was allegedly left on the steps of the Atlanta jail by his mom, was presented with a special surprise from staff members at the detention center.

Ethan Parker was left at the jail on Nov 28. The child was later taken to the hospital under the care of the Department of Children and Family Service.

Staff members at the detention center gave the child a special surprise, which was part of their Holiday Food and Toy Drive.

“Our annual food and toy drive is another example of the Department of Corrections’ commitment to the community,” said Chief Patrick Labat with the Atlanta Department of Corrections.

Ethan's mother, Lakeisha Parker, was later found and arrested on charges related to child abandonment.

