Partly cloudy, cooler Friday in Atlanta

Plan on a partly cloudy day in Atlanta Friday with cooler temperatures.

Will it rain?

No

What you need to know?

After a high of 66 on Thursday, temperatures won't make it out of the 50s in the afternoon on Friday, and you'll feel the difference! Although Friday will be cool, temps will climb back to near 70 degrees by Christmas Day!

Plan your day

8 AM

8 AM

Partly cloudy. 39°. East wind from 5-10 mph.



Noon

Partly cloudy. 49°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



3 PM

Partly cloudy. 55°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



5 PM

Mostly cloudy. 53°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.



7 PM

Mostly cloudy. 49°. Southwest wind from 5-10 mph.



11 PM

Mostly cloudy. 46°. Southeast wind from 5-10 mph.

Sunset Friday

5:35 p.m.

Next chance of rain?

Slight chance on Monday.

