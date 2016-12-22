Christmas 2016 could be one of warmest on record in Atlanta - CBS46 News

Christmas 2016 could be one of warmest on record in Atlanta

By Rodney Harris, Weather & Digital Content Producer
ATLANTA (CBS46) -

Christmas 2016 turned out to be the second-warmest on record in Atlanta, behind only 2015, which is currently the overall warmest Christmas.

Top 10 Warmest Christmas' in Atlanta 

  • 1) 75° in 2015.
  • 2) 74° in 2016.
  • 3) 72° in 1987.
  • T3) 72° in 1889.
  • 5) 71° in 1982.
  • 6) 70° in 1955.
  • T6) 70° in 1932.
  • 8) 69° in 1964.
  • 9) 68° in 1926.
  • T9) 68° in 1901.

