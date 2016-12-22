Soldier makes 4-year-old daughter's Christmas wish come true

A soldier based in Cuba made his 4-year-old daughter's Christmas wish come true.

Caroline White had asked Santa to let her dad come home for Christmas, and Santa made the reunion happen after a dance studio's show at Forsyth Central High School in Cumming.

There were tears on stage and in the audience when the curtain lifted to reveal Navy Chief Petty Officer Shane White, who will be home for a week!

