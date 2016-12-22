Atlanta rapper T.I. spreads holiday cheer throughout city

Atlanta rapper T.I. is spreading Christmas cheer with a surprise holiday caravan around Atlanta.

On Thursday, he rolled up to one charitable organization to surprise children whose parents or loved ones are currently incarcerated.

"Continue to take it a day at a time," the rapper said. "Don't try to do too much too fast, and don't be frustrated for not being able to do too much too fast. Just make sure your tomorrow's are better than yesterday."

T.I. has been making time to give back to the community. In November, he made sure more than 400 Atlanta families had Thanksgiving dinner.

Rapper and actor @Tip brought holiday cheer (and a whole lot of gifts!) to our kids. pic.twitter.com/ACwPrAT43m — Children's (@childrensatl) December 22, 2016

Copyright 2016 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.